Architecture Itself and Other Postmodernist Myths

Exhibition, Main galleries, 7 November to 7 April
John Hejduk. Chronology of projects by John Hejduk: 1954–1974, c. 1974–1979. John Hejduk fonds, CCA. DR1998:0084:991-010

Letter from Barbara Jakobson to Cedric Price, 20 September 1979. Cedric Price fonds, CCA. DR1995:0295:096:001:002:001

Madelon Vriesendorp. Freud Unlimited, 1976. CCA. DR1984:1552

Michael Graves. Elevation for Portland Public Office Buildings, 1980. CCA. DR1984:1477

/
Architecture Itself and Other Postmodernist Myths proposes a counter-reading of postmodern procedures, replacing the myth of the autonomous architect with accounts of empirically describable architectural activity. The exhibition makes original contributions both to a counter-historiography of the postmodern and to contemporary curatorial methods.

A broad selection of material evidence—including drawings, models, and primary source documents gathered from building sites, libraries, and archives including the CCA collection—supports accounts of architects’ and architecture’s entanglements with bureaucracy, the art market, and academic and private institutions, as postmodernization challenges the discipline to redefine its modes of practice and reconsider the very idea of architecture itself.

Curator: Sylvia Lavin
Associate Curator: Sarah Hearne
Exhibition design: Besler & Sons, Princeton/Brooklyn
Graphic design: Chad Kloepfer, Cambridge

Organized with the generous support of the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts

